PayPal’s first contactless mobile wallet will launch nationwide and will be available to PayPal customers in Germany at first, with plans to expand globally in the future. The contactless feature will be accessed through the latest version of the PayPal App, available on both Android and iOS. Users will be able to choose PayPal with a tap on their phone, so they can pay more conveniently at any location that accepts Mastercard contactless payments. Additionally, the provider of digital payments will offer a consolidated view of online and offline purchases for its clients.











PayPal in Germany stores

PayPal’s Pay Later online option will also roll out for the first time for use in physical stores in the country. Users will be able to pay in three, six, 12 or 24-month instalments for in-store purchases with Ratenzahlung To Go. The solution is fast and convenient for customers, as they will be able to apply in the app at any time and spread the cost of a large in-store purchase.

Users can also activate offers in the app to earn cashback every time they pay contactless with PayPal at a range of stores in Germany. More details are to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

As technology advances and digital payments are demanded more and more, many businesses are looking for alternatives. PayPal’s app aims to make it easy and safe for users to pay with a mobile device in stores, reinforcing its commitment to contributing to a cashless society. It will offer customers more choice at checkout and cashback rewards. PayPal representatives note that this is the company’s biggest investment in product development for their clients in Germany.