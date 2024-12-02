PayPal launches a new solution for SMEs in the UK

The PayPal Complete Payments solution provides small businesses in the UK with the capability to accept various payment methods, including PayPal, Buy Now, Pay Later solutions, Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit and debit cards, and alternative payment methods from around the world.

According to the official press release, small businesses encounter numerous challenges such as acquiring new customers, managing cash flow, and driving sales. In this context, offering shoppers a variety of payment options can help with converting prospects into customers and increasing sales. Moreover, PayPal cited a recent report from Retail Gazette, which revealed that 43% of UK consumers are more likely to complete a checkout if their preferred payment method is available.

In the company press release, officials from Gold Standard Nutrition, a meal delivery service, talked about the importance of providing choice and convenience in payment options for customers. Officials from PayPal UK highlighted the introduction of this new solution to the UK market and talked about its aim to simplify processes and support the growth of online small businesses.

PayPal's integrations with various ecommerce platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Big Commerce, and WooCommerce facilitate the swift adoption of the new solution by customers. Some of the most important features of PayPal Complete Payments include securely storing payment methods for future purchases, improving the shopping experience for consumers, and driving conversions for small businesses. Additionally, the integration of Package Tracking allows businesses to sync order and tracking information, reducing customer disputes and streamlining resolution processes.

In the context of rising fraud rates, PayPal Complete Payments provides essential protections such as Fraud Protection, Chargeback Protection, Dispute Management, and Seller Protection on eligible transactions. Small businesses can opt for flat-rate pricing or flexible pricing, providing transparency into processing costs and ensuring upfront payment receipt.

Other developments from PayPal

In January 2024, PayPal and Venmo announced six new improvements that aimed to improve commerce for consumers and merchants. According to the official press release, PayPal intended to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to allow merchants and consumers to personalise their commerce experience.

At the time, PayPal expressed its commitment to improving commerce across the globe while providing merchants with accelerated checkout and personalised offers, and consumers with an upgraded app.

