PayPal joins forces with Android Pay for mobile payments

The partnership will see PayPal becoming available as a payment method in the Android Pay service, which will allow users in the US to pay for things like Uber as well as at retailers like Walgreens, and restaurants like Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.

The integration in Android Pay will begin by allowing Android users to select their PayPal balance as a method of payment, but will expand to include the cards users have added to their PayPal account in the months ahead.

At launch, the partner integration is with Discover, so PayPal in the Android Pay wallet will work anywhere Android Pay and Discover are accepted.

The PayPal integration with Android Pay will be available on Android OS 4.4 and higher, including KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.