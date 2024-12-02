PayPal invests in Cambridge Blockchain

With this investment, the two companies will explore potential collaborations to leverage blockchain technology. Cambridge Blockchain’s solutions harness the potential of blockchain to deliver strong digital identities at a global scale and meet the data privacy obligations globally. The company has specific experience in designing software systems to share identity data across European financial institutions.

The funding is an extension of Cambridge Blockchain’s Series A funding round, which includes new investments from Omidyar Network and Flourish, a venture of The Omidyar Group. Previous Series A investors include Foxconn’s HCM Capital, Partech Partners, Future\Perfect Ventures and Digital Currency Group.

The Paypers sat down with Nadim Takchi from Cambridge Blockchain to find out more about authentication and meeting KYC requirements using blockchain. You can read the interview here.