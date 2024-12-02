



PayPal’s new capability is set to be free to create in the app or online, with the company planning to introduce it in the upcoming weeks. Also, customers can benefit from the ability to develop a pool and invite friends and family to contribute to group gifts, travel, special events, or other shared expenses, regardless if they have a PayPal account or not. The company also equipped users with the ability to track contributions, with the pool organiser being able to transfer the funds to their PayPal balance to spend or withdraw to their bank account.











The announcement comes just after PayPal expanded its partnership with Buckaroo, with the latter becoming the central point of contact for companies and entrepreneurs who utilise PayPal as a payment method. Through this, they could undergo the onboarding process only once and benefit from centralised insights into payments. At the same time, the two companies enabled merchants to manage disputes within the Buckaroo Plaza. The alliance with PayPal allowed Buckaroo to become the first PSP to offer merchants across the Netherlands and Belgium a full suite of PayPal solutions, including PayPal Express and PayPal Pay Later.





Simplifying shared expenses for users

The decision to introduce the pooling feature follows new data from PayPal which underlined that UK individuals pool money for group purchases nearly 18 million times in 2023 with 67% of them splitting group dinners, 42% for travelling, 42% for living expenses, and 41% for group funded gifts. PayPal mentioned its intention to serve the needs, demands, and preferences currently present in the market and provide its customers with improved experiences. The launch of the pooling capability aims to support individuals in navigating the social and economic aspects of their lives more conveniently and efficiently.

Moreover, PayPal customers can set up a pool in the company’s app by selecting the Pool money feature in one of the menus, either the app or the more options, enter a title, description, target date, and optional goal amount or cover image, and share the link with friends and family through text, email, and WhatsApp, among others. After collecting all the money, users can transfer the funds to their PayPal balance. At the time of the announcement, the new capability is set to be available to customers in the US, Germany, Italy, and Spain, with the UK following shortly.