PayPal introduces new checkout technology for ecommerce sites

Instead of retailers having to litter their checkout page with a variety of payment options, PayPal Checkout’s new “smart payment buttons” will update to display the right set of options for each customer in each geography.

Due to this service, retailers will be able to include alternative payment methods, like local wallets and country-specific options, alongside a PayPal button.

According to TechCrunch, the company will begin with iDEAL in the Netherlands, Bancontact in Belgium, MyBank in Italy, Giropay in Germany, and EPS in Austria.