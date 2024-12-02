PayPal integrates with Facebook Messenger for payments and invoicing

This integration follows a history of partnerships and collaborations between the two companies. PayPal is already supported as a P2P payment method on Facebook Messenger.

What does the deal bring different?

PayPal’s Messenger chat extension will allow sellers to configure an invoice in just a few seconds, while buyers benefit from customer protection in case the goods are not delivered or are faulty.

The integration targets small-scale sellers who can list items for sell, together with a description at their price. Buyers can then simply hit “Pay with PayPal” when they receive the seller’s message, and they can pay swiftly via PayPal One Touch.

This means that Facebook Messenger serves as the platform for the entire transaction, with everything taking place within the app.