PayPal inks agreement with MyOrder

As a result of the partnership, PayPal payments are set to be accepted at 1,500 locations across the Netherlands. For customers, that means that they are enabled to order and pay for food or drinks ahead of arriving at a café, to pay at the table in a restaurant without calling over the waiter, or pay for parking without searching for the closest meter. They only need the PayPal smartphone application linked to a PayPal account.

Additionally, by clicking on the local tab, app users will be able to see participating local businesses nearby, swipe to check-in to the one they want, and pay directly with PayPal.

In recent news, a new version of the PayPal iOS app has been launched that enables users to store a number of loyalty cards within their mobile wallet.