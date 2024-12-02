PayPal finds that Australian businesses lack fast shipping services

Although 70% of Australians use mobile phones to buy online, the report shows that 42% of online shoppers consider long delivery times to be a barrier for convenient online shopping. This makes it difficult for Australian online retailers to take advantage of the mobile shopping trend.

The report is based on around 1,000 smartphone users and 219 businesses and shows that more than half of mobile shoppers hesitate to buy from a store that does not offer fast shipping. Furthermore, 70% have not completed an online transaction due to high shipping costs and 42% gave up on a purchase because of lengthy shipping time.

In spite of the fact that the majority of consumers would buy an item with next-day delivery, only a third of Australian businesses offer such services and more than half of merchants have not considered next-day delivery.

While the majority said they would definitely buy an item with next-day delivery and that they would return to a merchant who offered next-day delivery.

Two big online retailers, Amazon and Alibaba, have taken steps towards expanding into the Australian ecommerce market.