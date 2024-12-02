PayPal extends One Touch payment to online transactions

PayPal One Touch, which is used by shoppers on mobile phones, is designed to manage checkout flows that have users bouncing between screens and typing in personal information, which leads to millions of unfinished transactions, reuters reports.

The average documented online shopping cart abandonment rate is 68%, according to the Baymard Institute, an ecommerce research firm, the source cites. PayPal One Touch will allow customers checkout services across PayPal-enabled websites with a single touch, without having to re-enter login information.