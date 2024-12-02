PayPal extends mobile wallet reach with Vodafone and America Movil

Vodafones deal will integrate PayPal into Vodafone Wallet, allowing for PayPals European customers to do contactless payments at Visa terminals. Also, America Movils arrangement allows for creating digital wallets for 140 million Tel Cel and Claro customers in Mexico and Brazil.

PayPal has also revealed that its Xoom service is expanding into Africa, allowing US customers to send money to people in Kenya using a connection to Vodafones M-Pesa.