



This development aims to simplify how Fiserv's merchant clients can enable PayPal experiences for their customers. Building on a longstanding partnership that covers multiple products and services and millions of businesses, the expanded collaboration will facilitate the integration of PayPal, Venmo, and related services for Fiserv clients. Additionally, it will provide a straightforward connection to Fastlane by PayPal, designed to accelerate guest checkout flows in the US.











The partnership between Fiserv and PayPal has spanned over a decade, focusing on various merchant and payment functions, including payment processing, payouts, network services, and other ecommerce capabilities across a global merchant base. Fiserv's role as a strategic partner has been integral in supporting PayPal's customer-focused innovations across various domains and product lines.

The Fastlane service leverages PayPal's extensive payment experience to upgrade and speed up the guest checkout process. It enables users to complete purchases with minimal effort, often requiring only one click. According to PayPal's internal data, guest shoppers using Fastlane experience over 80% conversion rates and achieve up to 50% higher conversion rates than non-Fastlane users, reducing checkout time by 32%.





Digital payments industry market trends

The digital payments industry is undergoing significant growth as consumers and businesses increasingly adopt online shopping and digital wallets. This surge is fueled by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and a shift towards cashless transactions. In this evolving landscape, companies like PayPal and Fiserv are playing a pivotal role by offering innovative payment solutions that cater to these emerging needs. Their technologies are not only facilitating smooth online transactions but also providing better security and convenience, which are key factors driving the widespread acceptance of digital payments.

The expanded partnership between PayPal and Fiserv reflects a broader industry trend towards creating more integrated payment ecosystems. Financial technology companies are increasingly collaborating to offer solutions that consolidate the payment process, reduce friction, and improve the customer experience. This trend is characterised by the convergence of various payment services and platforms, allowing consumers to access multiple payment options through a single interface. By aligning their services, PayPal and Fiserv aim to create a more cohesive and user-friendly payment experience that benefits both merchants and their customers.

These integrated ecosystems are becoming essential as the market demands faster, more efficient payment solutions that can keep up with the pace of digital commerce. The ability to offer a range of services, such as instant checkout, digital wallets, and payment processing, within a unified platform, is increasingly seen as a competitive advantage. PayPal and Fiserv's collaboration positions them to capitalise on these trends, helping merchants meet consumer expectations for quick, secure, and flexible payment options while solidifying their standing in the fast-evolving digital payments industry.