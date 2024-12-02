PayPal expands its partnership with Adyen





Following this announcement, Adyen is expected to offer Fastline by PayPal to its enterprise and marketplace customers and businesses in the US region, aiming to accelerate guest checkout flows. The company also plans to expand this product around the world in the future.

In addition, PayPal and Adyen expect Fastlane by PayPal to optimise the overall customer shopping experience, as well as to improve conversion for businesses that use the latter’s platform. Both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











Fastlane by PayPal represents a new guest checkout experience that was developed in order to optimise the way shoppers convert more than 80% of the time, while also reducing the time to check out by 32%. In the process of completing their first checkout with a participating merchant or business, customers will have the possibility to save their card and shipping information more easily and securely while leveraging Fastlane. The payment and shipping data can be also prefilled automatically on future purchases in any place where Fastlane by PayPal is available.

The collaboration also aligns with PayPal’s goal to make its products and services available everywhere customers and clients shop around the world. In addition, it also aligns with Adyen’s ability to offer global enterprises secure and efficient payment flows and optimised guest shopping experiences. Alongside increasing Fastlane by PayPal’s reach, Adyen and PayPal will also continue to explore solutions and services that optimise customer journeys and drive value to enterprise companies and businesses.





