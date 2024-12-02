PayPal, ebizmarts to bring omnichannel payments in-store

Research by PwC shows that 44% of global consumers still shopping at physical outlets every week. However, many businesses are challenged to deliver a consistently excellent customer experience whether online or in-store.

To help retailers offer an enhanced payments experience to their in-store clients, PayPal’s mobile card solution, PayPal Here, has been combined with ebizmarts’ iPad-based app. This allows Magento retailers to synchronise their online catalogues and in-store product suites.

Products, pricing, customer requests, redeemable coupons, orders and returns can all be managed by in-store staff via the app, while PayPal Here’s card reader enables merchants to accept payments.