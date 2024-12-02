PayPal begins piloting NFC, registers 40% growth in mobile payments

According to the source, following PayPal’s acquisition of commerce platform Paydiant in March 2015, PayPal is planning to allow bank partners and merchants to integrate more mobile wallet functions into their own applications as part of its technology agnostic approach. Ultimately, PayPal aims to leverage a number of mobile commerce opportunities in addition to NFC payments, such as QR codes, HCE and Bluetooth.

EBay is now experiencing mobile payment transactions accounting for nearly 30% of overall transactions, with an approximate yearly jump of 40%.

A recent report has revealed that Apple Pay has gained momentum in the mobile payments space, primarily at the expense of PayPal.