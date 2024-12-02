PayPal becomes an acquirer in Brazil





Following this announcement, the initiative will strengthen its operations with large companies, while also expanding control over payment processing.

The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on PayPal’s announcement

According to the official press release, the new release will focus on PayPal’s commitment to strengthening its development process, as well as supporting Brazilian customers and merchants to succeed in the digital age. At the same time, the initiative will allow PayPal to improve the overall payment process of companies in a secure and efficient way.

Earlier in May 2025, PayPal Payments Private Limited (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings, obtained in-principle approval (IPA) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator. This initiative aimed to optimise its operations in India, as well as improve its ability to provide secure cross-border payments across approximately 200 markets. The development followed a period of substantial growth for the region’s exports, with them reaching USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, underlining the nation’s solid position in global trade.

Earlier in the same month, PayPal launched its Complete Payments service, making it available to businesses in Singapore and aiming to support merchants that aimed to engage in international ecommerce. The offering was also developed to streamline payment processing across more than 200 markets and simplify multi-currency transactions with a single integration as well.