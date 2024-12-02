PayPal, bank apps lead in-store mobile payment preferences

Retale, which provides local, aggregated discounts and deals for consumers online and via its mobile app, surveyed 1.000 consumers about their mobile payment preferences, December 1-5, 2015.

Half of the survey respondents said they’d be most likely to use PayPal if they were making an in-store payment using a mobile device during the 2015 holiday season, and 27 % said they would be most likely to pay in stores with their bank’s mobile payment app. Also, 20 % of respondents said they would be most likely to use Apple Pay and 17 % said they would likely use Android Pay.

According to the report, consumers increasingly expect retailers to support mobile payments in stores: 63 % of respondents said they believe retailers should offer an in-store mobile payment option, compared with 57 % surveyed in 2014.

What`s more, respondents to Retale’s survey have few complaints about mobile payment technology so far: 83 % said they think mobile payments are convenient, compared with 76 % who reported the same a year ago, while the percentage of consumers who think mobile payments are inconvenient dropped to 17 % this year from 24 % in 2014.

The top concerns for consumers using mobile payments are unchanged from last year: 59 % are worried about data breaches and privacy issues, and 55 % are concerned about the possible loss or theft of their mobile device.