PayPal-backed German fintech startup Raisin launches in Ireland

The German fintech company backed by PayPal is promising to triple interest rates on deposits for Irish savers.The fintech saving platform is offering up to 1.2% on term deposits, where Irish savers will get the chance to earn up to three times more on their savings. In addition, Irish banks will be able to provide their customers with a range of deposit products by integrating Raisin’s offers into their platforms.

Since launch in 2013, Raisin has brokered more than EUR 16 billion in total and has delivered more than EUR 115 million in interest to over 200,000 savers across 31 European countries and 82 partner banks.