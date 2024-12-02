PayPal APAC launches mo.bi.pay mobile payments solution

Mo.bi.pay (mobile built-in payments) is a mobile plug-in solution developed for merchants using shopping carts on their platforms. Developed by the Vertical Solutions team in Singapore, the plug-in allows SMBs to customize their websites for mobile shopping without any impact to existing sites. Mo.bi.pay incorporates PayPals mobile practices so the customer can pay from his or her mobile device.

In recent news, the UK sports fashion chain JD Sports has launched a mobile payments service across its six brands and 630 UK stores through a partnership with PayPal.