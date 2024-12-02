PayPal and Trustly join forces for online direct transfers

The agreement initially covers Sweden and Denmark. The partnership means that PayPal users in the covered countries can now transfer funds directly from their online bank to their PayPal balance using Trustly’s online banking e-payments solution. The balance can in turn then be used for purchases at merchants that accept PayPal payments as well as monetary transfers to friends and family around the world.

Trustly specializes in online banking e-payments, enabling consumers to pay directly from their online bank.

In recent news, PayPal has begun accepting on its platform debit and prepaid cards from financial institution United Bank for Africa (UBA).