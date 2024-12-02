This collaboration will allow Global Payments to offer their US merchants upgraded checkout options featuring PayPal and Venmo branding, along with accelerated guest checkout through Fastlane by PayPal. Fastlane improves the shopping experience for consumers while increasing conversion rates for businesses using the platform.

Global Payments and PayPal have joined forces for more than 15 years, offering an array of payment solutions to merchants around the globe. As a strategic partner, Global Payments stands out as an acquirer of PayPal's branded checkout solutions in Europe, the UK, Canada, and other regions.

Furthermore, Fastlane leverages PayPal's extensive payment experience to transform the guest checkout journey, allowing users to finalise purchases more efficiently. In addition to supporting guest shoppers, the solution has the potential to achieve nearly 50% higher checkout conversion rates compared to conventional guest checkout processes for card users while cutting down checkout time by over 28%, according to company internal data.

