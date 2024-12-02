PayPal accepts cash and card payments in Russia

After setting up on online wallet with PayPal, customers will be able go to one of 8,000 Euroset or Svyaznoy electronics stores across the country to top up their accounts with cash. Transactions will be processed via Rapida, a Russian payment system.

A law passed in 2014, upping controls on anonymous payments limits the size of transactions to a maximum of USD 330 per transaction, or up to USD 870 a month.

According to a report from Json & Partners Consulting, in 2013, non-banking payment terminals handled USD 18.6 billion in payments.