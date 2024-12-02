PayOnline rolls out a new payment interface

The new payment interface was tested for two months before becoming available to over 10 million online shoppers through more than three thousand international e-commerce merchants.

The new payment interface supports the networks of Visa, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, China Union Pay and Diners Club. It also supports payment acceptance from popular eWallets and alternative payment systems in the Russian Federation and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including QIWI, Webmoney, Yandex Money as well as online payment acceptance for the recently launched Russian National Payment Card System - branded Mir, which means peace or world in Russian. PayOnline was one of the first independent payment service providers to support acceptance of Mir cards, according to marketwired.com.

Net Element is a mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services provider for small to medium enterprise in the US and selected emerging markets.