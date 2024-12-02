Payoneer to acquire optile

Payoneer’s acquisition of optile is another step towards realizing its vision of building a platform that drives global growth for enterprises, marketplaces and SMBs worldwide, democratizing opportunity and reducing complexity in today’s borderless world. Payoneer is committed to being a dependable and independent platform for its customers, partners and the entire payment network.

optile’s payment orchestration platform (POP) is designed for businesses to scale faster to new markets, consolidating all the players of the global payment market together in one unified layer, ensuring transparency, flexibility, redundancy and independence.

By implementing optile’s cloud-based payment orchestration platform, merchants gain full control, to design and optimize their payment experience. In addition, optile allows merchants to create their own ecosystem of affiliated partners to facilitate cross-selling. All participating merchants can share the same payment process while maintaining their own backend and independence. For example, airlines can create an ecosystem of merchants that offer travel-related services, where the customer pays for their flight ticket, car rental, hotel and more, without the need to re-enter payment information.