Payoneer rolls out international payments services

According to the press release, through the new services SMBs can send payments to vendors, suppliers, and contractors anywhere in the world. Moreover, the company has unveiled a collaboration with Brex, adding to their ecosystem of partners who support SMB growth. With these new services and partnership, the company expands the array of payments tools available to US businesses.

With Payoneer, international transactions can be made globally via credit card, local bank transfer, and echeck. With the newly launched suite of payment services, businesses in the US can send payments to any of their suppliers, set up recurring payments to pay regular retainers, send batch payments when required to pay multiple recipients at once, and track the transactions.