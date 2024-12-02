Payoneer receives strategic investment from China Broadband Capital

The funding will be used to further strengthen Payoneer’s global platform and accelerate investment in the company’s local China operations.

The Series E-1 funding follows last year’s USD 220 million Series E investment round, which included Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), W Capital and other existing investors.

CBC’s investment is aimed at expanding the company’s services in China where it help local companies grow locally and other non-local companies enter the China market.

Payoneer connects businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its cross-border payments platform to facilitating seamless, cross-border payments. Amazon, Google, Airbnb, UpWork and other companies use Payoneers mass payout services.