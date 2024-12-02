Payoneer powers global payouts for social shopping platform Wish

Payoneer facilitates payouts to Wishs merchant suppliers globally via its cross-border payments platform. Through Payoneers API, Wish fully integrates payouts with its current business flow, enabling Wish merchant suppliers to instantly receive their payments directly to their Payoneer accounts and have multiple ways to receive their funds in their local currency.

Wish, with its global supply chain networks in countries around the world, needed to provide its merchant suppliers with a compliant way to receive payments for their sales. To that end, Payoneer now enables merchant suppliers on Wish to receive their payments through Payoneers various payment solutions.

Payoneer has already built strong momentum in the Asia Pacific region. The company recently announced a strategic investment from Ping An Group, a Chinese financial services provider and a non-state-owned enterprise in China. In addition, Payoneer recently appointed former SWIFT executive Patrick de Courcy to lead its Asia Pacific business activities.

Payoneer empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. Payoneer enables businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries to reach new audiences by facilitating cross-border payments.

