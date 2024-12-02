Payoneer powers cross-border payments for 3dcart

This partnership will allow 3dcart to send payments to over 200 countries and territories and distribute funds in over 150 currencies through Payoneer’s payment platform.

Powering thousands of online stores, 3dcart needed a new payment method that would make it easier for merchants to send money anywhere in the world. Payoneers cross-border functionality, prompt payment processing, and flexible payouts made it an ideal choice for 3dcart, says the official press release.