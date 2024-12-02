Payoneer partners with Etsy





Through this collaboration, Etsy can streamline payments to sellers and help develop economic opportunities for more entrepreneurs in emerging markets. Etsy Payments is the core of the company’s payment technology, enabling flexible and secure payment infrastructure for buyers and sellers.











The partnership’s objective

The partnership between Payoneer and Etsy leverages the former’s global infrastructure to provide services and simplified payouts to sellers in the currency of their preference. Initially, the service will be launched in Ukraine and Thailand, with plans to introduce it to India, Japan, Argentina, Chile, and Pery by the end of 2023. According to Payoneer’s officials, the company provides Etsy with infrastructure to support the expansion of its payment offering to sellers in emerging markets and navigating complex payment landscapes. The two companies aim to support underserved sellers in developing markets, providing them with improved access to global demand.



Moreover, Etsy’s representatives stated that the company’s objective is to expand its reach with Etsy Payments, enabling safer and more convenient shopping experiences. The collaboration allows Etsy to leverage Payoneer’s global reach to bring efficiency to sellers in regard to payouts, as well as to provide additional economic opportunities to businesses globally.





Past developments from Etsy and Payoneer