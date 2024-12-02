Payoneer partners Bank Asia to facilitate US-Bangladesh payments for freelancers, business owners

Via the partnership, Bangladeshi citizens providing services for US companies can receive payments (wages) in their Payoneer accounts and, afterwards, transfer the funds to local banks.

Bangladesh is the third-largest freelance market in the world, with an estimated 500,000 freelancers working for companies abroad.

Payoneer’s Brand Ambassador program has now launched in five countries: Japan, China, Argentina, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Payoneer is launching the program in 15 additional countries through 2015.