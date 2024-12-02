Payoneer joins forces with Welocalize for global payments platform

As per the agreement, Welocalize will be expanding its payment capabilities with a completely automated payment platform provided by Payoneer. Payoneer’s payout services are being integrated into Welocalize’s vendor technology platform to eliminate manual processes, enabling Welocalize to pay vendors in almost any currency using a variety of payment methods.

Welocalize offers translation and localization solutions helping global brands to grow and reach audiences around the world in more than 125 languages. The solutions include global localization management, translation, supply chain management, people sourcing, language services and automation tools including MT, testing and staffing solutions and enterprise translation management technologies.

Payoneer enables cross-border commerce by providing a payment platform that connects thousands of companies with millions of professionals and small business owners from more than 200 countries.

In recent news, Payoneer has been selected by Google as a payments provider for Google Trusted Stores.