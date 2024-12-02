Payoneer expands its relationship with Airbnb

As part of these new developments, Payoneer will continue to serve as a preferred payment provider for Airbnb across various countries, striving to ensure fast and localised payments for hosts. Payoneer's platform is designed to connect businesses worldwide through a well-established infrastructure and an extensive network of bank partners. This collaboration allows Airbnb hosts in specific regions to receive payments locally and provides them with versatile options for utilising and accessing their funds.

Payoneer offers a wide range of financial services, including global payouts in over 190 countries and territories. Users can also access a Payoneer Account to monitor and manage their transactions, encompassing payments, point-of-sale purchases, and withdrawals. Additionally, Payoneer offers the Payoneer Commercial Mastercard, which is a corporate debit card designed to support cash flow management, expense tracking, and rewards.

In the company press release, representatives from Payoneer talked about their decade-long partnership with Airbnb and how it supports Payoneer's global reach and its ability to connect people on a large scale within an important, fast-growing travel platform.

In turn, officials from Airbnb underscored Payoneer's flexibility and responsiveness, as well as its willingness to support Airbnb in emerging markets with potential for growth.

More information about the two companies

Airbnb was founded in 2007, and according to the official press release, it now works with more than 4 million hosts who have accommodated 1.5 billion guest arrivals in nearly every country around the world. Airbnb's mission is to allow guests to connect with local communities in an authentic manner.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer works with small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide to help them participate and thrive in the global digital economy. The company has established a global financial platform that simplifies financial transactions, making it more accessible for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to send and receive payments, manage their finances, and expand their businesses.

In August 2023, Payoneer announced the asset acquisition of Israel-based data platform Spott. With the addition of Spott’s capabilities, Payoneer gained the ability to process large sets of data, apply advanced AI models, and make predictions and decisions about its service offerings for a global SMB customer base. The first application of the technology focused on Payoneer's working capital products to enhance underwriting capabilities.