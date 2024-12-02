Payoneer expands Capital Advance service for ecommerce merchants

The solution provides Payoneer customers with the ability to receive working capital, giving them funds they can use to drive their business forward. New offers are extended regularly with repayment terms of up to 90 days later for sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and Tophatter. This service expansion builds on Payoneers Early Payments product, launched in 2017.

With access to capital, ecommerce businesses can expand into new product categories, marketplaces and countries, and be prepared with more inventory during peak selling seasons.

In addition, with the new service the company aims to help its marketplace clients to provide financing options for their sellers.