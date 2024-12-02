Payoneer, e-Residency partner for cross-border payments in India

The e-Residency programme allows anyone from anywhere in the world to establish and manage a global EU company entirely online. As part of the agreement, Payoneers Global Payment Service provides e-residents with access to receiving accounts in multiple countries and currencies. Users can transfer funds to their local bank account, in their local currency, or to a prepaid card.

Payoneer operates in more than 200 countries and territories, including India, and serve 4 million customers using over 150 currencies.

Earlier in May 2018, the company announced new investment and support for US sellers and SMBs that address the needs of US companies doing business globally.