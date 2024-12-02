Payoneer, Digital River partner for worldwide e-commerce

This new partnership provides professionals worldwide using Digital River services with a payment method that is available in over 200 countries.

Digital River also offers website development and hosting, order and tax management, fraud and export controls and many other services. Brands such as MyCommerce (RegNow), SWREG, Share-It and eSellerate are part of the Digital River family of companies.

Payoneer enables companies of all sizes to send and receive payments including prepaid debit cards, deposits to local banks worldwide, international wire transfers, mobile payments, global and local e-wallets and local-currency paper checks.

For more information about Digital River, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.

In recent news, Digital River has signed an agreement to provide global e-commerce services for ArenaNet, developer of the Guild Wars franchise.