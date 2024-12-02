Payoneer completes USD 50 mln investment

The investment was led by Wellington Management Company and Susquehanna Growth Equity an existing shareholder, invested as well. The shares were purchased from existing investors. All shareholders in Payoneer retained the majority of their holdings.

Susquehanna Growth Equity which led Payoneers Series D financing round in 2014, focuses on making investments in high-potential technology businesses across a range of sectors, including financial services.

Payoneer empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. Payoneer enables millions of businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries to reach new audiences by facilitating cross-border payments.