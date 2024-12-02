Payoneer completes acquisition of Easylink Payment





Through the acquisition of Easylink Payment, Payoneer becomes a foreign payment platform that is licensed to provide online payment solutions in China. The firm is set to serve a diverse range of companies in the region, while also continuing to focus on giving businesses optimised growth opportunities, as well as improving the overall customer experience.

In addition, Payoneer will accelerate its global regulatory infrastructure and offer clients enhanced and localised products and experiences. The firm is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Payoneer’s strategy of development

Payoneer represents a financial technology company that was developed in order to offer SMBs around the world the possibility to transact and accelerate their growth. The institution had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, aiming to better serve its customers and collaborators.

At the beginning of March 2025, Payoneer partnered with Nequi in order to offer more flexibility and security to entrepreneurs across the world. The collaboration allowed Nequi users to enable the new service and transfer their USD and EUR from Payoneer to Nequi, as well as receive them in COP in a fast and secure manner. The solution also allowed Colombian clients to get paid internationally as if they were local, and bring EUR and USD through Nequi.

During the same month, Payoneer announced its partnership with a Pakistan-based Islamic bank, Meezan Bank, to improve cross-border payments for Pakistani SMBs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. Through this deal, the bank’s customers were enabled to link their Payoneer accounts to the Meezan Bank’s mobile application in order to make real-time withdrawals in multiple currencies, directly into their local receiving accounts.