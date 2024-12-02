PAYONE integrates RatePAY to let merchants offer invoice payment method

Preferred payment method in German ecommerce has been for many years purchase on invoice because the goods can be examined prior to paying. But for merchants completing the invoice payment process is complex and the risk of non-payment is increased. In a further step, payment by instalments will also be made possible thanks to the integration of RatePAY.

When purchasing using RatePAY, the online shop customer has the option of paying for the article they want all at once in the form of payment on invoice or in several monthly instalments. No risk exists for the merchant in either case because they get a payment guarantee and they will get credited the entire amount of money once the goods have been dispatched.

The risk assessment will be carried out once the type of payment has been selected. The specialists at RatePAY will take care of all processes involved in payment such as checking the receipt of payments, debtor management, and in the case of doubt, also debt collection.

