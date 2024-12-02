PAY.ON to support Apple Pay

Although Apple Pay will only be rolled out in the US initially, in partnership with a number of card schemes and selected merchants, it is expected that it will not be long before it is available internationally.

PAY.ON is currently developing an implementation and SDK (software development kit), in anticipation of growth in consumer demand for contactless payment methods sparked by Apple Pay.

Apple Pay, unlike some previous digital wallets, has taken an approach that complements rather than competes with the existing, largely card dominated, payment networks. Use of tokens is one of the security measures to be implemented by Apple Pay, in addition to Touch ID (biometric authentication).

For more information about PAY.ON, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.