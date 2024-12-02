PAY.ON prepares for Apple Pays European rollout with white label SDK

Payment providers are able to brand PAYON’s white label SDK (software development kit) as their own. The White Label Apple Pay SDK is part of PAY.ON’s Open Payment Platform, which is based on open API payment technology to facilitate integration and to enable developers to build their own payment apps and features directly on the PAY.ON platform.

Built according to EMVCo Payment Tokenization Specification, Apple Pay has been lauded for its approach to payment security and authentication, combining tokenization with biometrics (via Touch ID). PAY.ON has developed its white label SDK to reinforce Apple Pay’s two-step authentication with enhanced payment security and PCI DSS 3.0 Level 1 Certification.

PAY.ON delivers white label global payment gateway solutions to payment service providers, ISOs, acquirers, ISVs, and VARs, enabling them to outsource payment transaction processing or integrate a gateway-to-gateway solution. The core payment gateway provides cross-border payment processing, PCI-compliant merchant boarding and access to more than 300 domestic and international acquirers and alternative payment methods.

For more information about PAY.ON, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.