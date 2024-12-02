PAY.ON, Planet Payment partner for e-payments gateway support

Planet Payment anticipates that the upgraded payments gateway will launch in Q2 2015. This partnership will allow Planet Payment to make use of PAY.ON’s payment technology to onboard merchants faster and expand the international payment solutions available to their merchant clients.

Planet Payment will now be able to integrate its retail payment processing services with PAY.ON’s mobile point-of-sale, m-commerce and ecommerce solutions to offer merchants omni-channel payment processing. Money transactions from all channels are driven through a single payment processing platform, allowing merchants to receive reports on all electronic payment transactions processed through multiple sales channels from a single source.

PAY.ON will power Planet Payment’s gateway with m-commerce functionality, creating a mobile payment solution for both iOS and Android devices that will enable consumers, via using a merchant’s shopping application, to complete their purchases using their smartphones. The integration enables merchants to expand their online offerings to a broad range of mobile devices. According to Juniper Research, mobile retail purchases are expected to exceed USD 700 billion annually by 2018, representing 30% of e-retail by that time.

Planet Payment and PAY.ON’s partnership will also give Planet Payment merchants access to over 300 alternative payment types and acquirers around the world. In addition to these gateway capabilities, Planet Payment’s clients will benefit from PAY.ON’s COPYandPAY widget-based payment forms, which allow merchants to remove themselves from the process of collecting sensitive payment information, thereby integrating PCI DSS compliance obligations.

