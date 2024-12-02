PAY.ON opens new office in New York

The initiative will enable PAY.ON to collaborate more with its North American clients market the advantages of the PAY.ON payment platform and one-API payment gateway and introduce on the local market a number of products and services that are new to the North American payment market. In addition, North American payment providers will benefit from transaction links to South America, Europe and Asia.

PAY.ON America is headed by US industry experts Michael Doron (Managing Director, formerly Director Sales at Ogone) and Adam Bowman (Vice President of Sales and Business Development, previously Head of Sales and Business Development at OmniPay).



PAY.ON has a global payment network of over 350 payment providers in over 100 countries which covers more than 150 international, national, and local payment methods. Relevant for the North American market are the broad transaction links to South America, Europe, and Asia.

The modular PAY.ON payment gateway enables expansion of existing systems via a proprietary API connection. Additionally, the omni-channel Pay.On payment platform offers clients a functional white-label system with all relevant payment and risk management processes, including developed fraud and chargeback prevention.