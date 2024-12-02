PAY.ON launches Open Payment Platform for white label payment gateway solutions

The transformation of PAY.ON’s infrastructure to an “open” model makes the entire platform accessible through one unified API. One integration point with PAY.ON delivers tools for reporting, administration, and an open merchant dashboard, plus access to a global payment network of over 300 alternative payment methods and local and international acquirers.

Wolfgang Berner, PAY.ON’s Senior Vice President Product, has claimed that Open Payment Platform is built for payment service providers, acquirers, and other payment companies and is meant to facilitate choice when outsourcing to one of the companys white label solutions is implied.

Open Payment Platform includes, among other features, Transaction Processing (ready-made payment forms and mobile SDKs including Apple Pay SDK), Administration (integration and automated ‘self-service’ options which give payment providers the ability to board more merchants), Reporting (consolidated reporting across all channels and payment methods, plus in-depth modular business intelligence tools, for insightful analytics and informed decision-making) and Open Merchant Dashboard (all payment data information and external services that are combined in one customer-targeted dashboard, with clients, developers, and third-party partners able to create and integrate their own widgets).

