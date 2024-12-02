PAY.ON, IxoPay to provide cross-border payment interface in Europe, the US

IxoPay combines its transactional services and automated reporting and monitoring for a wide range of merchants in various market segments with PAY.ON’s payment technology expertise, from an omnichannel and PCI-compliant payment platform to the new Dynamic Checkout solution, including the interface COPYandPAY.

Pay.On has a global payment network of over 350 payment providers in over 100 countries which covers more than 150 international, national, and local payment methods. Relevant for the North American market are the broad transaction links to South America, Europe, and Asia.

IxoPay provides an all-in-one gateway solution for credit card and alternative payment methods around the world. Being part of the Ixolit Group, IxoPay can also provide technology and compliance services, and consults for merchants with global growth strategies.

