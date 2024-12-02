PAY.ON inks deal with arvato infoscore

As part of the deal, arvato infoscores risk management fulfillment solution, risk solution services, has been integrated with PAY.ON’s platform.

The alliance enables online shops and payment service providers (PSPs) of any size and from any country to design their checkout process. In addition, customers will be able to individually determine their acceptance policy and risk tolerance. arvato infoscore then converts the specifications into appropriate risk solution services. A risk manager who is assigned to the specific customer regularly monitors the KPIs and provides recommendations on how to optimize risk management.

PAY.ON offers global outsourcing services and routing for monetary transactions, wallet solutions, risk management and monitoring services, as well as various technical solutions.

