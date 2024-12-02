PAY.ON, IDchecker - winners of the 2014 Florin Awards

PAY.ON, a global provider of online payment and risk management technologies, Dutch technology company IDchecker have been awarded for their work towards achieving excellence.

The Jury Vote went to IDchecker for their innovative remote ID verification for various KYC driven industries such as banking, money transfer and gambling. The industry jury consisted of Gerard de Moura (on behalf of EPCA, Director of Galitt), Mark Buitenhek (ING, Global Head Transaction services), Bo Harald (advisor at Real Time Economy), Javier Santamaria Navarrete (Santander, Senior Vice President) and Steve Pannifer (Consult Hyperion, Head of Delivery).

According to Gerard de Moura, Chair of the Jury and the Managing Director of Galitt, by selecting IDchecker for the 2014 Florin Award, the jury wanted to recognize a unique combination of easy use and implementation of biometrics and authentication methods to secure e-transactions. We believe that consumer adoption is the major challenge for innovation, and we were all impressed by the value proposition brought by IDchecker with that respect.

PAY.ON won the Community Vote for their Dynamic Checkout solution for Payment Service Providers, which improves ecommerce conversion for merchants.

The Florins were created in 2010 to stimulate innovation in the transaction services industry by providing the nominees and the winners with substantial benefits to assist the promotion of their innovative products. The Florin Awards are organized by EPCA Payment Summit and The Paypers.

Applications for the 2015 Florins are open. You can send in your application before 31 December 2014 to florin@transactives.com. More information on The Florin Awards can be found here.