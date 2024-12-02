PAY.ON expands global payments network in 2015

Focus areas for growth in Q2 and Q3 2015 include North America and other English-speaking markets such as Australia. Latin America will also be a focus growth area in 2015. PAY.ON’s payment network currently connects to more than 300 local and international acquirers and alternative payments methods, in over 160 countries worldwide. All of PAY.ON’s partners access this network through a single unified API, without additional development work or integration as further technical connections are added.

On average, 4-5 new connectors (acquirers and alternative payment methods) are added every month, giving payment providers and their merchants the technical connectivity necessary to expand into new markets. PSPs, ISOs, ISVs, and VARs can offer online merchants customised acquiring solutions and country-specific alternative payment methods for cross-border ecommerce expansion. In North America, integration of First Data Omaha and TSYS is currently being completed, and connector growth in Q2 and Q3 will continue to increase coverage in this target region.

In 2014, PAY.ON integrated the following connectors; CashU, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Moneris, TrustPay instant bank transfer, First Data Compass, Cybersource, Klarna, Trustly, Yandex.Money, PaySquare , HSBC Global Payments, and OneCard.