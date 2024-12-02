PAY.ON, Evo Payments to launch interface for SME merchants

The agreement will combine Evo’s acquiring, processing and consulting features on its European platform, with PAY.ON’s technology expertise through the interface COPYandPAY. The new interface will be available in Europe, initially in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

PAY.ON has a global payment network of over 350 payment providers in over 100 countries which covers more than 150 international, national, and local payment methods. Relevant for the North American market are the broad transaction links to South America, Europe, and Asia.

EVO offers international solutions for debit and credit card acceptance and transaction processing for physical points of sale, ecommerce and mail-order retailing and ATMs. In addition to card acceptance EVO provides a suite of services including further non-cash payment methods and fraud prevention systems.

In recent news, US mobile commerce platform provider ROAM, a subsidiary of French-based provider of payment services Ingenico, has teamed up with Evo Payments International to extend Roams offerings to include mobile point of sale (mPOS) solutions.