PayNuts launches in Australia

PayNuts extends a range of payment products that specifically cater to the needs of merchants and is positioned as a tailor-made service provider. One of its solutions is Pay Nothing EFTPOS, a flagship product that seeks to enable eligible merchants to enjoy the benefit of zero transaction fees or terminal rental charges.

Apart from this, the company has also announced Low Fee EFTPOS, a product that makes it possible for merchants to minimise their fees. Additional services offered include Event EFTPOS, solutions for ecommerce, and mobile payment links





In-depth insights into PayNuts' payment solution

According to the official statement, every PayNuts payment solution is customised and designed to cater to the requirements of each business, thus ensuring that customers receive a tailored package that aligns with their needs and industry.

When discussing the reasons behind the launch of the new payment products, a representative from PayNuts pointed out that Australia is a suitable market for such offerings, especially given that existing and legacy payment providers are often burdened by inflexibility, outdated technology, and high costs, failing to keep pace with modern advancements.

The same official further emphasised that PayNuts’ offering introduces an omnichannel approach that covers payment solutions for in-store, online, mobile, and event-based payments.

What is more, the company is said to extend same day funding every day of the week, a service that sets out to enable businesses to access funds faster. This feature is expected to bring a boost to SMEs, especially as they offer funding over the weekends, unlike other payment methods and service.

Technology-wise, PayNuts’ payment services are driven by the latest Android devices that feature a select number of portable and mobile terminals. The service connects to over 650 POS providers, including Ziipos and OrderMate. As a result, businesses can reportedly opt for it with little difficulty.

To better cater to the needs of service merchants in the retail and hospitality industries, PayNuts features integrated EFTPOS solutions.

On top of that, PayNuts accepts all major payment types including Visa, Mastercard, EFTPOS, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay, as well as BNPL providers.