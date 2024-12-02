This collaboration aims to empower Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and merchants to develop cost-effective and efficient payment acceptance solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing or newly built software.











Combining solutions to augment payment acceptance

Softpay's App Switch solution is a fastt and easy way to start accepting contactless payments using an Android-baseddevice of choice. The solution is available for download from Google Play and can be used in standalone mode or, through simple integration steps - linked with another mobile or web application that calls for contactless payment acceptance.

Officials from Softpay said that the combination of Paynt’s fast onboarding process and Softpay’s easy to download and activate SoftPOS solution is a winning combination and they have great expectations for the collaboration with Paynt. Already by now, the collaboration has already resulted in great customer stories in multiple European markets.





The contactless payment trend in Europe

As contactless payments become increasingly popular, software vendors are working to accommodate various needs, such as accepting tips, self-service scanners, and Android-based contactless readers. Data from the European Central Bank shows that 62% all card payments at euro-area point of sale (POS) solutions in 2022 were contactless, a significant increase from 41% in 2019. Additionally, cash has been losing its predominance in overall POS payments, dropping from 72% in 2019 to 59% in 2022.

The strong demand and favourable attitude towards contactless payments from the general population require a product offering that is reliable, dynamic, and can be integrated with a full range of other payment solutions. Paynt and Softpay are positioned to meet market needs, with Paynt serving as the go-to payment infrastructure provider for thousands of merchants and Softpay fully dedicated to building contactless payment acceptance solutions.

Paynt’s representatives stated that we are witnessing first-hand the rapid shift towards contactless payments, and by teaming up with their friends at Softpay, are well placed to address these market needs. Their joint efforts have already yielded results, and are excited to combine their expertise to deliver new solutions for their existing and future customers. Together, they aim to simplify and enhance contactless payment experiences.





What does Paynt do?

Paynt is a fully integrated payment solution and infrastructure provider for businesses of all sizes. The company is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions, helping merchants streamline their payment processes and maximise revenue.





More information about Softpay

Softpay is a SoftPOS technology provider that specialises in developing innovative contactless payment acceptance solutions. Softpay's mission is to enable businesses to provide their customers with a fast, secure, and seamless payment experience.